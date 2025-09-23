OFWs heap praise on Garafil ahead of new House role

Outgoing Manila Economic and Cultural Office (MECO) Chairperson Cheloy Garafil earned praise from the Filipino community in Taiwan for her accessibility and hands-on leadership, as she assumes her new post as secretary general of the House of Representatives.

Fr. Joy Tajonera, a long-time Filipino community leader and chaplain in Taipei, said Garafil’s short stint as MECO head was “very effective,” noting that she was highly visible and responsive to the concerns of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

“She’s always there. When you invite her, she will come, she will show up, and she will stay, and she will talk to the people,” Tajonera said in an interview on DAILY TRIBUNE’s Usapang OFW show.

“I personally will miss her because I could communicate with her directly. I could reach out to her directly, and she answered right away, very effectively,” he said.

Garafil’s departure marks the second time the Marcos administration has changed the MECO leadership, raising concerns about continuity in handling OFW issues in Taiwan.

“Soon we will have a new chairman, and we hope that the person who will be appointed will also stay on the ground to hear especially the issues and concerns of the OFWs,” Tajonera said.

“There is a learning curve when it comes to these kinds of postings. Stability is so important, especially when you deal with the OFW community,” he added.

Tajonera recalled how Garafil responded promptly when he raised the issue of Filipino high school students in Taiwan forced to repeat their senior year.

“Once she heard about it, she responded right away. She said we want to investigate, we want to ask questions, we want to continue to know what’s really going on,” he said.

The priest expressed the hope that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. would appoint a successor who will be actively engaged with the community in Taiwan and fully fulfill the duties of a resident representative.

“Taiwan is significant for the Philippines, especially in today’s situation between China and Taiwan and the whole region,” he said.

Garafil, formerly chief of staff to former President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo during her time in Congress, officially stepped into her new role as House Secretary General last week.