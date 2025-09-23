LIPA CITY — The ICTSI Intercollegiate Tour (IIT) Finals has been trimmed to 36 holes, turning what was originally a marathon into a sprint while putting premium on fast starts and mental toughness in crunch time.

The shortened finale of the inaugural tournament tees off today at the Summit Point Golf and Country Club here with damp course conditions expected following Tuesday’s washout caused by typhoon “Nando.” Despite the reduced format, teams and individual contenders remain committed to their game plans for both divisions.

The organizing Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc. prioritized player safety and course quality in canceling the first round.

“It was a fair decision because safety always comes first,” said Julia Lua of La Salle-I, one of the key contenders in the finals. “It means the next two days will be tougher because every round counts now. There’s really no room for mistakes.”

For UP-1’s Addie Manhit, a winner at Caliraya Springs and a serious threat in both individual and team divisions, the cancellation came as a welcome relief.

“I’m quite relieved because I had a test scheduled Tuesday morning. I might have missed a few holes if the first round had gone ahead,” Manhit said.

“Given the strong rains, I’m glad the organizers made the call — the course would’ve been a lot tougher.”

Despite the compressed format, intensity remains high. A marquee matchup is set in the 7:25 a.m. flight, featuring leg winners Lua and Shane Tan of Ateneo-2. They’ll be joined by UP-1’s Katrisse Datoc and CSB-1’s Olivia Bermudo in a high-stakes clash mixing individual glory with team aspirations.

Manhit will tee off at 7:35 a.m. with CSB-1’s Natasha Bantug, Ateneo-2’s Tatiana Ong, and La Salle-1’s Stacey Chan — another flight loaded with contenders.

Lua emphasized her focus on sticking to what works.

“My focus is playing my own game and enjoying the process. When I’m relaxed and having fun, that’s when I play my best golf,” Lua said.

“Individually, we’ll stick to what works for us, and as a team, our shared goal is to finish on the podium. Given the conditions, it’s important to stay patient and focused. We just have to adapt to whatever challenges the course presents and trust our preparation.”

Manhit is zeroed in on consistency and control.

“I’ve been practicing to keep my shots straight and controlled. Our goal — individually and as a team — is to play the best golf we can for UP,” she said.

“Katrisse and I will give it our all, and hopefully, it will be enough to get UP on the podium.”

She’s also bracing for the tricky conditions that come with wet fairways and shifting winds.

“I have to keep my shots on the fairway to avoid plugged or lost balls. I’ll be more observant of wind direction and green speed — those can make or break every shot,” Manhit said.

With the stakes higher than ever, the shortened finals promise drama, determination, and standout performances as collegiate golf’s brightest talents battle for supremacy — both for themselves and for school pride.

Co-developed by PGTI and the Philippine Golf Foundation, the IIT marks a milestone in Philippine golf, long hampered by a lack of structure and development support. It aims to elevate golf as a legitimate varsity sport, offering World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) points to give players international exposure. More than just competing for medals, these student-athletes are gaining real pathways toward global recognition, scholarships and even professional careers.

In the men’s division, the competition is wide open, especially with Summit Point’s layout offering a different challenge on every hole. Splendido Taal leg winner Sean Granada of CSB-1 and La Salle-1’s Zachary Castro, who topped the Pradera Verde leg, are among the front-runners, alongside Ateneo-1’s Schmuel Tan, La Salle-2’s Lucas Aldeguer, University of the Cordilleras’ Rans Balay-odao, and UP-1’s Emilio Carpio.

Also in the hunt are Ateneo-1’s Emilio Curran, La Salle-1’s Jose Lorenzo Flores and Miguel Fusilero, CSB-1’s David Guangco, Ateneo-2’s Ricardo Joson, La Salle-3’s Ferdinand Lagman and Robin See, and La Salle-2’s Arvin Ong.

Team honors add another layer of intensity to the Finals, contested under a three-to-play, two-to-count format. The men’s title will be disputed by La Salle-1, Ateneo-1, CSB-1, La Salle-2, UP-2, La Salle-3, and Ateneo-2, while the women’s team championship will be fought out by CSB-1, La Salle-1, UP-1, La Salle-2, Ateneo-2 and La Salle-3.