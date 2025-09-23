NBI-CCD busts alleged illegal internet operations in Cavite, La Union

Agents of the National Bureau of Investigation–Cybercrime Division (NBI-CCD) arrested two individuals in General Trias City, Cavite, for violation of Section 4(a)(1) (Illegal Access) of Republic Act No. 10175 (Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012).

In a second operation, NBI agents arrested another suspect in Naguilian, La Union, for violations of Section 4(a)(1) and Section 4(a)(3) (Misuse of Devices and System Interference) of R.A. No. 10175, and Unauthorized Distribution of Network Services in relation to estafa under the Revised Penal Code (RPC) and R.A. No. 8484 (Access Devices Regulation Act of 1998).

Reports showed that on 4 June 2025, a representative of an internet service provider filed a complaint with the NBI-CCD against individuals allegedly offering internet services to the public through a Facebook account named “RECON VERGECON.”

Investigation revealed that the account offered various services — including reactivation of disconnected internet service, bandwidth enhancement for current subscribers, modem support, connection of new subscribers, and “speed boosting” for existing customer connections— at a lower price, all without authority from the internet service provider.

Acting on the complaint, the NBI-CCD conducted technical and physical tracing of the complainant’s proprietary network access point. Agents confirmed that the illegal activities were being carried out at a residence in Barangay Parklane Country Homes, General Trias City, Cavite.

Subsequently, agents applied for a Warrant to Search, Seize, and Examine Computer Data (WSSECD), which was granted by the Regional Trial Court Branch 130, Trece Martires. On 28 August 2025, NBI-CCD agents executed the WSSECD at the residence in General Trias City. Upon entry, agents found individuals operating computer systems linked to the unauthorized services. The NBI Digital Forensics team conducted an on-site examination, which showed that four MAC addresses identified by the internet service provider as being used for illegal access were present in the computer systems. The agents then arrested the subjects and seized the computer devices as evidence.

In a follow-up operation, NBI-CCD agents arrested another individual in Naguilian, La Union, for the aforementioned violations. Investigation revealed unauthorized activities conducted using the internet service provider’s IP addresses and modems, with the irregularities traced to Naguilian. On 16 September 2025, NBI-CCD agents implemented a WSSECD at a three-storey house in Cabaritan Sur, Naguilian, resulting in the seizure of various computer devices used to illegally distribute internet connections to several nearby houses without authority from the provider.

The subjects were presented for inquest proceedings for the cited violations. NBI Director Santiago commended the NBI-CCD agents for the successful operations that led to the arrests.