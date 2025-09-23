NBI arrests unauthorized internet service sellers

National Bureau of Investigation Director Jaime Santiago presents to the media three individuals arrested for allegedly selling unauthorized internet services online during a press conference in Pasay City on Tuesday, 23 September 2025. The NBI-Cybercrime Division apprehended suspects Vanesa Vasquez, Philip Nino Mercado, and Joshua Fernandez Lictan in two separate operations in General Trias City, Cavite, and Naguilian, La Union. They allegedly offered services such as reactivation of disconnected internet services, bandwidth enhancement for subscribers, modem support, connection for new subscribers, and speed boosting for existing customer connections, all without the authorization of the internet service provider, according to the NBI. JohnCarloMagallon











