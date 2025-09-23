‘Nando’ onslaught continues, affects flights

BAGUIO CITY — Personnel from various government agencies and local units, along with community volunteers, are working to clear roads and other access routes of debris left by typhoon “Nando.”

The cleanup efforts, which began Tuesday, followed a storm that brought heavy rains and strong winds, causing widespread flooding, landslides and fallen trees.

The Mountain Province Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (DRRMO) first sounded the alarm on Monday, after the Chico River swelled to a critical red level. Residents living near the riverbanks in the municipalities of Bontoc and Sabangan were advised to evacuate if necessary and to avoid the river.

In Sagada, residents in the Sugong area of Barangay Ambasing experienced flooding due to clogged waterways. A mudslide damaged a home and several vehicles in Barangay Suyo, while a soil erosion closed a road in Barangay Patay. Authorities also received a report of a missing person in the town of Bauko.

By Tuesday morning, the Chico River’s water level had receded. However, several major roads remain closed or partially blocked. The Baguio-Bontoc Road, a section of the Mountain Province-Nueva Vizcaya road and the Tabbak section in Sabangan were all closed due to landslides.

As of Tuesday, the municipalities of Besao, Tadian, Sagada, Bauko, Sadanga, Bontoc and Sabangan remained under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 2. The municipalities of Paracelis, Natonin and Barlig were under Signal No. 1.

The provincial government is currently assessing the full extent of the damage.

Despite the typhoon’s impact on the province, airports under the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines in northern Luzon reported no damage. Airports in Basco, Tuguegarao, Cauayan, Laoag and Baguio remain fully operational.

However, several flights have been canceled. On Tuesday, four flights to and from Clark, Basco, Manila, Hong Kong and Xiamen were canceled. Three flights between Manila and Hong Kong scheduled for Wednesday have also been canceled.