Mountain Province cleans up mess left by 'Nando'

BAGUIO CITY—Personnel from various government departments, agencies, and local government units in Mountain Province, along with community volunteers, have started clearing roads and access ways blocked by eroded soil, rocks, fallen trees, and other debris left by Typhoon “Nando.”

On 22 September 2025, the Mountain Province Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (DRRMO) raised the alert after the Chico River swelled and reached critical red-level status. Residents living near the banks along the municipalities of Bontoc and Sabangan were advised to evacuate if necessary and avoid going near the river.

In Sagada, residents of Barangay Ambasing, particularly in the Sugong area near the cave, experienced flooding due to clogged natural waterways. A mudslide in Barangay Suyo damaged a residence and several vehicles, while a road section in Capinitan, Nangonogan, Barangay Patay was closed because of soil erosion.

A missing person was reported in Bauko town.

By 6 a.m. on 23 September, water levels in the Chico River had subsided. Personnel from the Provincial DRRMO cleared fallen trees along a road in Barangay Alab Proper, Bontoc.

In Barlig, workers from the Mountain Province 2nd District Engineering Office, local DRRMO, police, Bureau of Fire Protection, and the Regional Mobile Force Battalion manually cleared mud and fallen trees from the roads.

As of 6:15 a.m. on 23 September, some roads leading to Mountain Province remained closed, including the Baguio-Bontoc Road, Mountain Province–Nueva Vizcaya Road, and the Tabbak section in Sabangan, due to soil erosion. Other roads were passable on a single lane as clearing operations continued.

As of the latest advisory, the municipalities of Besao, Tadian, Sagada, Bauko, Sadanga, Bontoc, and Sabangan remained under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 2, while Paracelis, Natonin, and Barlig were under Signal No. 1. The Mountain Province Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (PDRRMC) urged residents to stay alert, vigilant, and prioritize safety at all times. Damage assessments are ongoing.