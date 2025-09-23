Missing man’s body recovered along La Union shoreline

AGOO, La Union — The body of a man who was believed to have fallen into a river on 22 September was retrieved the next day from the shoreline of Barangay Sta. Rita Sur, Agoo, La Union.

On Sunday, September 22, personnel of the Coast Guard Sub-Station (CGSS) Agoo and the Agoo Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) conducted a search and rescue operation. The man was a 67-year-old resident of Barangay Sta. Rita, Agoo.

The search was temporarily halted on Sunday night due to poor visibility and weather conditions.

On 23 September, locals discovered a body on the shoreline of Barangay San Isidro. CGSS Agoo personnel, working with the family and the barangay captain, positively identified the remains.

The body has been turned over to the family, and the search operation has been officially concluded.