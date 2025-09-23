Mindoro farmers receive P42-M boost from DA

Farmers in Mindoro received P42 million worth of agricultural machinery under the Department of Agriculture’s (DA) mechanization program on Tuesday, as the government intensified efforts to modernize the country’s food production sector.

The two-day Mechanization Roadshow, led by the DA and the Philippine Center for Postharvest Development and Mechanization (PhilMech), showcased modern farm technologies and equipment to more than 1,200 farmers, extension workers, and agri-stakeholders from Oriental and Occidental Mindoro.

On the first day, the DA turned over P20.2 million worth of rice machinery and equipment – including seven four-wheel tractors and four village-type rice mills – to 11 farmers’ cooperatives and associations (FCAs) and local government units in Oriental Mindoro.

Another P21.6 million in machinery, highlighted by nine tractors, will be distributed to Occidental Mindoro FCAs and LGUs on the second day.

The distribution is funded under the Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund (RCEF), a program designed to upgrade rice farmers’ productivity and efficiency amid the liberalization of rice imports.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr., in a prepared message, stressed that mechanization is crucial for farmers to remain competitive.

“This is more than just a display of machines – this is our commitment to help farmers become more competitive, efficient, and sustainable,” he said.

The event also featured live demonstrations of high-performance equipment such as the TYM four-wheel tractor, WECAN farm implements, Sungboo Levee Maker, and the BULLS Onion Mechanization Machinery System. Tools for onion, corn, and high-value crop production were likewise introduced.

Beyond the machinery turnover, the event highlighted South Korea’s role in agricultural cooperation. The Korea Agricultural Machinery Industry Cooperative (KAMICO), a partner in the initiative, is building the Philippines’ first farm machinery manufacturing facility in Tarlac. The project is expected to spur local manufacturing, technology transfer, and investments in the agriculture sector.

The roadshow, jointly organized by KAMICO through Fit Corea Trading Philippines and Leads Agri, in partnership with DA’s Regional Field Office IV-B, also drew support from the provincial governments of Oriental and Occidental Mindoro and the municipal government of Naujan.