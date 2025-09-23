Mendiola rioters face heavy consequences

Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso on Tuesday revealed that authorities will file various charges against rioters arrested during the 21 September anti-corruption protests.

In an interview, Domagoso said the Manila Police District (MPD) confirmed that 127 adults and 89 minors were taken into custody. Of the minors, 67 were classified as children in conflict with the law while 24 were identified as children at risk.

Excluding the 24 children at risk, charges will be filed against 192 rioters for illegal assembly, assault against a person in authority and resistance and disobedience.

Domagoso said further cases, including malicious mischief, arson, physical injuries and inciting to sedition, are still under evaluation.

The mayor also urged Congress to consider legislative measures to address situations where minors are recruited into riots or mob actions.

“Are they doing it on their own, or are they being manipulated?” said Domagoso. “We need to look at this.”

He also appealed to the parents of those arrested to cooperate with authorities.

“If I were you, talk to your children and help the police point out who the people are behind this,” Domagoso said. “Otherwise, you will be the only ones responsible for the problem you have given to Manila, which you are legally responsible for.”

Domagoso added that authorities are looking into potential instigators, including a lawyer, a Filipino-Chinese businessman and a politician who allegedly provided funds to the rioters. He said the incident could be an attempt to divert public attention from corruption issues or to discredit legitimate protesters.

“Maybe to create chaos and destroy credibility, to make an impression that these people are rowdy,” he said.

The local government of Manila estimated damage to traffic signal facilities at five intersections along Recto Avenue at P692,785.64 and Domagoso said this was only part of the total, with assessments still ongoing for vehicles, motorbikes, streetlights, CCTV units and permanent traffic barricades.

“Maybe in a week or 10 days from now, we could determine the total amount of damage,” he said, adding that both public and private property losses will be charged to those responsible.

In a separate statement, Cardinal Pablo David, president of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines, expressed sadness over the violence.

“The violence at the Mendiola rally is saddening,” he said.

David cited that the “Trillion Peso March” was not intended to promote violence but to seek accountability and justice peacefully.