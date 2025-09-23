Maynilad volunteers collect 631 kilos of waste in International Coastal Cleanup 2025

Maynilad Water Services, Inc. (Maynilad) deployed 120 employee-volunteers and media partners for the International Coastal Cleanup (ICC) 2025, collecting 631 kilos of plastics, rubber, wood, and other waste from Manila Bay and other cleanup sites.

The volunteers gathered at SM By the Bay in Pasay City and extended their efforts to Parañaque, Navotas, Manila, Quezon City, as well as Noveleta and Bacoor in Cavite. To support participants, Maynilad provided 500 hydration jugs and set up handwashing stations to ensure proper hydration and hygiene throughout the event.

“Joining the ICC reflects our commitment to protect waterways and promote environmental stewardship,” said Maynilad Chief Sustainability Officer Atty. Roel S. Espiritu. “Beyond this annual event, Maynilad continues to implement programs that safeguard water sources, reduce waste, and encourage sustainable practices in the communities we serve.”

The ICC in the Philippines is spearheaded by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) under Presidential Proclamation No. 470, which designates every third Saturday of September as ICC Day. The initiative brings together government agencies, private organizations, and communities to remove debris from waterways and raise public awareness about marine pollution.