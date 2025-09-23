Marcos issues EO 97, upholds union rights

Highlighting his commitment to Filipino workers, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. signed Executive Order (EO) 97 guaranteeing their right to form unions, join associations, and exercise their rights freely, without fear of harassment or discrimination.

The EO adopted the Omnibus Guidelines on the Exercise of Freedom of Association and Civil Liberties, directing government agencies to safeguard workers’ rights to unionize, organize, and engage in peaceful activities in line with the Constitution and international labor standards.

The order guarantees workers the right to self-organize, negotiate collective bargaining agreements, and engage in peaceful assembly.

These labor matters were raised by the International Labor Organization (ILO) before the issuance of the EO, which pushed the government to act.

In June 2019, the ILO established a High-Level Tripartite Mission (HLTM) during the 108th Session of the International Labor Conference (ILC) to assist the Philippine government in addressing reported incidents of violence, red-tagging, and suppression of trade union rights.

It also called for immediate and effective measures, including preventing violence against legitimate union activities, investigating and holding accountable those responsible for attacks on union members, activating monitoring bodies, and ensuring that all workers can freely form and join organizations of their choice without discrimination.

In Executive Order 23 issued in 2023, Marcos created the Inter-Agency Committee for the Protection of the Freedom of Association and Right to Organize of Workers, or the Inter-Agency Committee, to take all necessary measures to address the four identified areas of concern.

It also urged the promotion and safeguard of workers’ rights to freedom of association, self-organization, and collective bargaining, with full regard for human, civil, political, economic, and social rights and liberties.

Relevant agencies, including the Department of Labor and Employment (DoLE), Department of Justice, Department of National Defense, Department of Trade and Industry, the Armed Forces of the Philippines, the Philippine National Police and the National Security Council were directed to align their policies and operations with the guidelines.

The DoLE, through the National Tripartite Industrial Peace Council, is responsible for overseeing the implementation and compliance of EO 97, while the Inter-Agency Committee established in 2023 will submit periodic reports to the Office of the President.

Government agencies are also required to incorporate the guidelines into their training, operations, and informational materials to ensure uniform application.

Local government units and the private sector are encouraged to extend full cooperation.