MacroAsia enters Cebu with food JV

Lucio Tan-led MacroAsia Corp. is making its first move into the Visayas food services market through a joint venture with Cebu-based Princess Jolliant Corp. (PJC), which operates a commissary serving quick service restaurants and institutional clients.

In a stock exchange disclosure on Tuesay, MacroAsia said its wholly owned subsidiary, MacroAsia New Ventures, Inc. (MNVI), will partner with PJC to operate the latter’s existing commissary and build a world-class facility in Cebu.

“Cebu has always been a vital center for trade, tourism, and economic activity,” MacroAsia President Eduardo T. Luy said.

“Expanding here will allow us to serve more customers, support local businesses, and create jobs, all while bringing MacroAsia’s expertise in food services to the region. This move is not just about expansion—it is about building long-term partnerships in Visayas.”

The company said Cebu’s growth, boosted by the expansion of Mactan-Cebu International Airport, new infrastructure projects, and strong airline activity, makes it a strategic location for its food services business.

The venture is expected to be immediately income-accretive as it takes over an existing commissary with an established client portfolio.

MacroAsia’s core businesses include aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul, airline and institutional catering, ground handling, property development and leasing, and water utility services.