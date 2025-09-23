'Lord of Scents' Joel Cruz makes red and black statement at gala

On his Facebook page, Lord of Scents Joel Cruz posted: "Honored to be invited to the Best Dressed Women of the Philippines XXII Gala Night at Shangri-La The Fort. I am grateful to be part of a remarkable evening honoring classic elegance, the spirit of giving, and a meaningful cause for the Philippine Cancer Society. Thank you for having me!"

Of course, aside from his fabulous red and black statement outfit and his chichi friends in their haute couture gowns and tuxedos, what aroused the netizens curiosity was the good looking gentleman who acted as Cruz's escort.

His name is Jiro Shirikawa, a former ramp model who works as executive assistant for the congenial perfume mogul.

Joel's Jiro was indeed the perfect companion to a spectacular fashion event for a great cause.