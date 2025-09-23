Legarda lauds Career Progression Law as milestone for teacher empowerment

Senator Loren Legarda on Monday welcomed the enactment of Republic Act 12288, or the Career Progression System for Public School Teachers and School Leaders Act, describing it as a milestone in recognizing the competence and dedication of Filipino educators.

Legarda, who authored and co-sponsored the measure, said the law represents a landmark step in strengthening the role of teachers in advancing the country’s education system.

“In today’s rapidly changing world, the demands of the 21st-century learner require an education system that is forward-thinking and responsive. As we raise the bar for educational standards, it is not only our students whose future we must advance, but also our teachers who nurture and guide them every step of the way,” Legarda said.

RA 12288 establishes a structured framework for professional growth and career advancement to attract, develop, and retain quality educators. It creates two distinct career tracks for teachers and expands the teaching ladder to include higher-level positions such as Master Teacher IV, V, VI, and VII.

The law also provides that promotions will no longer be tied solely to the availability of vacancies but will be based on merit, competence, and fitness.

“As we strive to elevate the quality of education for our learners, we must also uplift the status of our educators. By giving them clear and fair pathways for advancement, we affirm that the Filipino teacher lights the way forward,” Legarda said.