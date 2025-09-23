Lace Up for Fun, Coffee, and Community with J&T Express

J&T Express Philippines is set to host its highly anticipated Fun Run on 19 October 2025, at the SM Mall of Asia Grounds in Pasay City. The event is designed not just as a race, but as a celebration of wellness, community connection, and family fun.

Runners of all ages and fitness levels are welcome, with categories ranging from 3KM, 5KM, and 10KM distances. Pet owners can join a 1.5KM pet run, creating memorable moments alongside their furry companions. Participants will receive an exclusive race kit, including a singlet, race bib, drawstring bag, and finisher medal. Those joining the pet run will also get a special pet bandana.

The Fun Run reflects J&T Express’s mission to foster connections between people and communities. True to this goal, the event will feature micro, small, and medium enterprises alongside official sponsors, giving entrepreneurs a chance to showcase their products, reach new audiences, and interact with participants.

Tomoro Coffee, one of Southeast Asia’s fastest-growing coffee chains, is among the featured businesses. Established in 2022, Tomoro Coffee has expanded to more than 600 stores in Indonesia and over 25 in the Philippines. With its name inspired by “tomorrow,” the brand encourages people to embrace the goodness of today while looking forward to a better future.

“Tomoro Coffee aims to spark a coffee culture that is both accessible and enriching, offering high-quality coffee at prices starting at Php 80,” the company said. Its presence at the J&T Express Fun Run will energize runners and add to the communal spirit of the event.

Organizers expect thousands of participants to join the celebration, which promises not only physical activity but also fun activities, exciting prizes, and meaningful interactions. Families, friends, and communities can look forward to a day filled with joy, wellness, and shared experiences.