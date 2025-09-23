Keanu Reeves shuts down marriage rumors

Keanu Reeves isn’t walking down the aisle—at least not yet.

The Matrix star addressed recent buzz that he secretly wed longtime partner, artist Alexandra Grant, in a private ceremony. His camp set the record straight, telling E! News on 22 September: “It is not true. They are not married.”

Despite the swirling rumors, the couple’s relationship appears stronger than ever. Earlier this month, Alexandra marked Keanu’s 61st birthday with a sweet Instagram post featuring a heart-shaped cake and a heartfelt note of gratitude for his love and partnership.

Together since 2018, Reeves and Grant have been known for keeping their romance away from the spotlight. Still, every now and then, they let fans glimpse their bond—most recently, Keanu revealed how the two embrace life’s more adventurous side together.