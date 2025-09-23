Gonzaga dominates PPS Isulan netfest

Ayl Gonzaga cemented her reputation as one of the country’s most promising young tennis stars with another dominant performance, capturing two individual titles in the Gov. Datu Pax Sangki Mangudadatu National Juniors Tennis Championships in Isulan, Sultan Kudarat last Monday.

The top-seeded Gonzaga was in commanding form, dropping just one game in three matches on her way to the girls’ 14U final, where she dispatched No. 2 seed Justine Gumbao, 6-4, 6-2.

Gonzaga, a rising talent from Olongapo City, faced a tougher challenge in the 16U division, surviving a semifinal scare against Mariam Mokalam, 6-1, 3-6, 6-4. She returned to form in the final, once again overcoming Gumbao, 6-2, 6-4, to complete a double-title sweep and clinch the Most Valuable Player honors.

Her latest feat follows a string of impressive performances on the nationwide PPS-PEPP circuit, including a three-title conquest in Cotabato, further affirming her status among the country’s elite juniors.

Shaun Globasa also made his mark in the Group 2 tournament presented by Dunlop, dominating the boys’ 18U field with a 6-2, 6-2 victory over Iñigo Barrios. Although he fell short in the 16U final to No. 4 Krelz Gecosala, 7-5, 7-5, the Midsayap, North Cotabato standout shared MVP honors with Gonzaga for his title win and runner-up finish.

The tournament, hosted by Gov. Mangudadatu, reflects the province’s commitment to developing junior tennis while promoting active lifestyles among the youth to combat screen time addiction.

In other results, local ace Sanschena Francisco turned back Kirsten Gorre 7-6(6), 6-4, in the girls’ 18U finals, while KC Rabino from Gen. Santos City toppled Miel Cua, 6-4, 6-2, in a duel of unranked bets in the girls’ 12U class of the tournament sanctioned by Philta and supported by Universal Tennis and ICON Golf & Sports.