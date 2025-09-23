First CODM Battle Royale LAN Tournament in Phl set for 28 September

Philippine esports is set to mark a new milestone with the staging of the first-ever Call of Duty: Mobile (CODM) Battle Royale LAN Tournament on 28 September 2025, at Winford Manila in Santa Cruz.

Dubbed the CODM: Dawn of Valor LAN Tournament, the event is organized and financed by CODM esports owners who pooled their resources to bring the online competition to a live stage. For the first time, fans will see CODM Battle Royale unfold in an arena setting, featuring some of the country’s most popular streamers, influencers, and pro players.

“This event is more than just a tournament — it’s a celebration of the thriving CODM community in the Philippines,” said Jace Ortiz, owner of Blackfyre. “By working together as esports owners and uniting some of the biggest names in streaming and competitive play, we are not only raising the bar for Battle Royale but also showing the strength and passion of Filipino gamers.”

Powerhouse teams

Among the teams expected to highlight the competition are:

4Kings (4K) – led by Synth with Tokyo Gaming and Holy Father, the group has become one of the most influential esports brands in the country.

Blackfyre – home to respected OG players known for their grit and legacy in the CODM community.

Leap Esports – bannered by Donnn, a celebrated CODM figure in the Philippines.

The tournament

A total of 25 teams will compete for a P100,000 prize pool, showcasing high-level gameplay that organizers say will cement the Philippines’ place as a rising hub for mobile esports in Asia.

Behind the event

Production will be handled by Bakbakan Organizing Management and TournaBus, led by Cheng and Daddy Monching, both experienced in managing scrims and tournaments.

Organizers expect a strong turnout onsite and online, with the event laying the groundwork for future CODM Battle Royale competitions and other mobile esports LAN tournaments.

The tournament will be streamed live on official platforms, with updates available through the Blackfyre Esports Facebook page.