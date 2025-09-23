Ex-CoA chief unfit to be Ombudsman

According to senior and retired state auditors of the Commission on Audit (CoA), then chairman Michael Aguinaldo and commissioner Jose Fabia spent a lot of their official time attending to the activities of the Citizen Participatory Audit (CPA) rather than to their constitutional duty to post-audit CoA’s backlog, including Commission Proper cases that were mounting to as high, if not higher, than Mount Apo.

It turned out that Aguinaldo was in the process of testing the CPA as a campaign machinery. He allowed audit personnel to engage in activities that disregarded ethical norms and civil service law.

The then CoA chief successfully tested the potential of the CPA as a political machinery during the 13 May 2019 national and local elections. According to retired and senior state auditors, the Bahay Party-list, whose first nominee was Aguinaldo’s wife, won by utilizing the partnership between CoA and civil society groups under the CPA system.

I have other fascinating stories about the tremendous potential of the Citizen Participatory Audit as a political machine. I shall relate them to you at the most appropriate time.

Former CoA chairman Aguinaldo is a huge and remarkable guy, but according to senior and retired state auditors, he is soft and sweet.

I have serious doubts as to the capability and courage of Mr. Aguinaldo to measure up to the sterling qualities of the Ombudsman that could satisfy the needs of the Filipino people, given the present situation in the country.

For the current corruption crisis in the Philippines, the most essential qualities for a new Ombudsman are unimpeachable integrity, genuine political independence, robust investigative powers and insight, a proactive approach to systemic flaws, and the ability to forge effective public-private partnerships. The Ombudsman must be a leader who is incorruptible and unafraid to hold all public officials, regardless of their position or connections, accountable, thereby restoring public trust in governance.

The Ombudsman needs strong analytical skills to detect corruption at its earliest stages. This includes a deep understanding of the system and procedures within government to identify weaknesses and loopholes that allow for graft.

The Ombudsman must demonstrate a tested commitment to good governance and possess the leadership to implement effective anti-corruption measures.

He or she must wield strong investigatory powers to look into financial transactions, administrative oaths, and take testimony, with the ability to compel the submission of relevant documents.

A leader with impeccable integrity and independence can restore public trust in institutions that have been eroded by widespread corruption.

The key function of the Office of the Ombudsman is to ensure that the misdeeds of public officials do not go unpunished, holding them accountable for their actions.

The Ombudsman must embody “moral authority” and unimpeachable character with integrity that surpass high standards for any other public official. This requires a person of proven principle and commitment to good governance.

To effectively combat corruption, the Ombudsman must be free from political influence or interference. This means being able to act without fear or favor towards the appointing power or any influential group.

Email: arturobesana2@gmail.com