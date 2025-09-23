Erwin insists on ‘return of taxpayers’ money’ in flood control scandal

Senator Erwin Tulfo is demanding the immediate return of public funds in the controversial flood control projects from contractors and government officials involved in the corruption scandal.

Speaking as Vice Chairperson of the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee during its fifth hearing on the issue on Tuesday, Tulfo said his call echoes the frustration and anger of thousands of Filipinos who rallied nationwide on September 21, demanding accountability from corrupt public officials.

“I don't know if you were listening to the calls of our countrymen, thousands of them who attended the rallies in People Power Monument and Luneta,” Tulfo said.

“They were not only shouting against stealing; they were also calling for the return of their money,” he added.

Tulfo’s firm demand came amid a legal debate during the hearing involving Justice Secretary Crispin Remulla and Senator Rodante Marcoleta.

The discussion centered on whether restitution—returning the stolen or misappropriated funds—should be a requirement for those seeking admission into the Department of Justice’s Witness Protection Program (WPP).

Marcoleta argued that requiring restitution exceeds what the law prescribes.

“Restitution is not a requisite for an applicant to the WPP,” he asserted, warning against adding extra-legal conditions.

Remulla, however, took a more principled stance, emphasizing that in cases as serious as the flood control scandal, moral considerations must be taken into account.

“We are not talking about the law. The sentiment of the people should be above the law,” Tulfo pointed out.

Remulla concurred, noting that restitution is being considered by the DOJ as an indicator of good faith for WPP applicants.

Tulfo, who has recently aligned himself more closely with public anti-corruption sentiments, said the massive protests on September 21 were a turning point.

Demonstrations held at iconic locations such as Mendiola and the People Power Monument drew thousands of Filipinos calling for transparency and an end to the misuse of government funds.

“We all need to fix our work in the government and avoid falling into corruption,” Tulfo said, adding that public outrage should not be ignored.