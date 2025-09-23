DOTR urges transport masterplan for Bataan

Subic Bay Freeport – “We need to have a transport masterplan for the highways of Bataan if we want to fully utilize the potential of the Bataan-Cavite Interlink Bridge (BCIB),” said Department of Transportation (DOTR) Planning Service Director Felicisimo C. Pangilinan Jr. during a visit by the American Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines, Inc. (AMCHAM) North Luzon.

Pangilinan emphasized the need to study the entire transport system of Bataan, noting that the BCIB should serve as a gateway to other areas in North Luzon. The BCIB is a planned fixed crossing over Manila Bay connecting Bataan and Cavite.

He highlighted accessibility challenges, pointing out that road networks should be easily reached by travelers from Cavite. “You need to traverse first the Roman Highway before linking to SCTEX,” he said.

Pangilinan added that constructing a railway system in Bataan would be costly, making a road masterplan a more efficient and economical solution. Currently, the DOTR has allocated P150 million for Bataan’s road masterplan.

Meanwhile, the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) showcased three major infrastructure projects to AMCHAM North Luzon.

SBMA Senior Deputy Administrator for Business and Investment Renato Lee III welcomed AMCHAM President Denise H. R. Molintas at the government-owned corporation’s boardroom.

Lee revealed plans to create a new cruise ship berth at the Redondo Peninsula, allowing cruise passengers to disembark at the facility. He said the P1.2-billion project will feature a quay length of 380 meters for berth 1 and 350 meters for berth 2, while reclamation for the cruise passenger terminal and leisure-commercial area is projected to cost P8.3 billion.

The SBMA also plans to redevelop Boton Wharf, developing a 12.8-hectare terminal with a 920-meter berthing length, five warehouses of 5,000 square meters each, administrative offices, staging areas, access roads, rehabilitation of existing roads, and shore power installation.

Additionally, a multipurpose terminal is planned at the Redondo Peninsula. The project is still in the preparatory stage and will cover 30 hectares with a 600-meter quay length and 12-meter depth, including construction of warehouses, an administration building, truck parking, a weighing scale, offices, and worker facilities.