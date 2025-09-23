Destination: Bacolod City

Favorite places to eat:
Bacolod’s got plenty, but you can’t leave without trying
Chicken Inasal.
For me, the best place to get it is Chicken House — I love it so much I still go at least once a week! If you’re in the mood for something a little more refined, wine and dine setting, Azucarera is a great pick, serving up a Filipino-Spanish menu with lots of flavor and charm.
Best place to hang out:
Cafe Bobs Flagship store.
It also doubles as my workspace. The place has layers — literally. Whatever you are in the mood for, it got you covered: deli bites, coffee and pastries for the everyday grind, a wine room when you are feeling fancy and rooftop parties when the day (or night) calls for it. More than just a café, it is an all-day, all-mood kind of space.
Spotted:
Marianne Magalona
Born and raised in Bacolod City, I grew up surrounded by restaurants, kitchens and an abundance of food.
Favorite place to shop:
Werever Projects, Art & Design Store.
Run by my good artist friends from Bacolod, this spot never fails to brighten my day. Inside, you’ll find cool artworks, fun trinkets, shirts and tote bags — all designed by local artists. More than just a store, it is a space that showcases Bacolod’s creative talent and every visit feels like supporting something bigger.
Favorite place to stay:
Sugarland Hotel.
It is not right on Lacson Street (the city’s main strip where most hotels and restaurants are), but just 15 minutes away.
What you get in return: Warm hospitality, a cozy ambiance and food that always hits the spot. More than just a hotel — it is a stay that feels worth the drive, every time.
Best advice:
Eat and drink with a local.
The restaurants and bars are great, but the real magic comes from Ilonggo hospitality — whether it is a house party, a hole-in-the-wall seafood spot, or a spontaneous mountain or beach trip, that is where the best experiences are served and the most memorable moments unfold.