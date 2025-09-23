Design from the discarded

Historical records show pineapple production and the making of pineapple-based textile piña had been introduced by the Spaniards in the Philippines in as early as the 17th century, but until recently, not all pineapple leaves are being turned into piña.

According to Banj Claparols of Creative Definition, a company engaged in sustainable fashion, many pineapple plant trimmings used to pose a big problem to Negros farmers.

“We have hectares of pineapple farms and they don’t know what to do with the leaves. Every time you harvest, you have to trim a little bit of the leaves. At first, it was just piling up, back to the earth, the ground. But then, it’s more than what they needed,” she shared in an exclusive interview with DAILY TRIBUNE at the recent ArteFino arts and culture fair in Makati City.