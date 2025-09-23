Design from the discarded

Historical records show pineapple production and the making of pineapple-based textile piña had been introduced by the Spaniards in the Philippines in as early as the 17th century, but until recently, not all pineapple leaves are being turned into piña.
According to Banj Claparols of Creative Definition, a company engaged in sustainable fashion, many pineapple plant trimmings used to pose a big problem to Negros farmers.
“We have hectares of pineapple farms and they don’t know what to do with the leaves. Every time you harvest, you have to trim a little bit of the leaves. At first, it was just piling up, back to the earth, the ground. But then, it’s more than what they needed,” she shared in an exclusive interview with DAILY TRIBUNE at the recent ArteFino arts and culture fair in Makati City.
As social entrepreneurs, Claparols and their team sought out opportunities to solve Negros farmers’ trash problem, and from a Department of Science and Technology study, they learned how to process pineapple yarns into ready-to-wear.
From the discarded leaves of the fruit-bearing pineapple plant, Claparols and her company were able to develop the sneakers brand Lakat.
“Lakat is a Hiligaynon word for lakad, meaning ‘to go.’ Because all our products are Negros-based,” she explained. “We thought of something people could understand and appreciate — and so, we came up with sneakers.”
Since pineapple is a niche material for their sneakers, which are handwoven by their partner community in Kabankalan, Negros Occidental, Claparols’ group initially wanted to export the sneakers.
“But we also want to satisfy the local consumers. We have a good quality, Filipino-made sneakers. It can be done here. This is 100 percent Filipino! This is Filipino-sewn, Filipino-sourced, everything is Filipino!”
Since their company started in 2008, they have received an overwhelming response for their sneakers, prompting collaborations with Filipino contemporary artists such as Dr. Karayom, Liliana Manahan, Dexter Fernandez of Garapata and Manila-based Japanese artist Wataru Sakuma, with plans for a second drop. The sneakers brand has also been recently showcased at a Philippine fair in Tokyo, Japan.
“We have so much local artists. We give them a shoe and say, ‘This is your canvas and it’s up to you on what to do with it,’” Claparols shared.
Following their sneakers’ success, the company recently launched Everyday Crafted, a line of clothes and accessories like scarves, which are also made of discarded pineapple parts. Both Lakat and Everyday Crafted are featured at Himbon: The Negros Trade Fair, which runs until 28 September in SMX Convention Center, SM Aura Premier, Taguig City.
Indeed, as Claparols stressed, Filipino designs made of natural materials and timeless weaving are meant to be treasured for conscious daily living.