Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

Rat

Love: You do not need to chase someone who is moving away; the one meant for you will either come back or never leave.

Health: Make it a habit to drink warm water in the morning; it helps with digestion and focus.

Career: A good day to send a proposal or CV.

Wealth: There is luck in business if you stay consistent in promoting.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 8 to 10 a.m.

Color: Orange

Number: 6

Advice: Place an orange pouch on top of your working table for boosted sales energy.