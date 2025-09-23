SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua
Wednesday (24 September 2025)
Rat

Love: You do not need to chase someone who is moving away; the one meant for you will either come back or never leave.

Health: Make it a habit to drink warm water in the morning; it helps with digestion and focus.

Career: A good day to send a proposal or CV.

Wealth: There is luck in business if you stay consistent in promoting.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 8 to 10 a.m.

Color: Orange

Number: 6

Advice: Place an orange pouch on top of your working table for boosted sales energy.

Ox

Love: Your simple way of caring is more appreciated today. Don’t be afraid to show affection.

Health: Take a short walk to feel lighter.

Career: You now have a chance to be noticed by higher positions.

Wealth: A former client or buyer may return.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Blue

Number: 4

Advice: Place a blue candle in your working area to strengthen focus and cash flow.

Tiger

Love: What once seemed like nothing now feels like it might be something.

Health: Take care of your eyes and avoid too much screen time.

Career: Your hard work will be noticed more today, keep it up.

Wealth: A good day to buy items for business or online selling.

Luck guide

Direction: Northwest

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: White

Number: 8

Advice: Place a white stone on the window to invite new opportunities.

Rabbit

Love: Someone wants to confess but seems afraid of your response; be approachable.

Health: Drink ginger or turmeric tea for added resistance.

Career: You will submit a task that your bosses will like.

Wealth: You will pay off a small debt, which will feel lighter.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 6 to 8 a.m.

Color: Green

Number: 5

Advice: Wear a green bracelet on your left hand for healing energy and income renewal.

Dragon

Love: If you want to apologize, now is the perfect time.

Health: Avoid too much sugar in food or drinks.

Career: A task you thought was difficult will turn out to be manageable.

Wealth: Some luck with promos, discounts, or cashback.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 7 to 9 a.m.

Color: Silver

Number: 4

Advice: Place a silver keychain in your bag to be open to new income.

Snake

Love: If you are too confused, breathe first, not all questions need to be answered immediately.

Health: Eat fruits rich in antioxidants for an energy boost.

Career: Be diligent in documentation; it will be a big help today.

Wealth: There is an opportunity related to digital services or online selling.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 8 to 10 a.m.

Color: Gray

Number: 3

Advice: Place a gray pouch under your table to avoid confusion in expenses.

Horse

Love: Someone close to your heart will suddenly remember you, and you will receive a message.

Health: Drink soup to avoid coughs or colds in the changing weather.

Career: Workflow is smooth today with less stress and more output.

Wealth: A delayed transaction payment is coming in.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Blue

Number: 7

Advice: Place a blue paper charm in your wallet for luck in collections and payments.

Love: If there was a misunderstanding, it is time to reconnect and do it sincerely.

Health: Avoid too much sugar and ice if you have a sore throat.

Career: There is an opportunity for an online presentation or pitch; prepare yourself.

Wealth: A tip will help your earnings; listen to customer feedback.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 6 to 8 a.m.

Color: Gold

Number: 6

Advice: Place a gold coin on top of the refrigerator or pantry for luck in food and livelihood.

Monkey

Love: A simple gesture of affection will soften a long-standing grudge.

Health: Do stretching before getting up to avoid back pain.

Career: A small win today will be your stepping stone to success.

Wealth: An inquiry will come about the product you are selling.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Pink

Number: 9

Advice: Place a red charm by the window to enhance business visibility.

Rooster

Love: An unexpected gesture will make your heart beat again.

Health: Keep your surroundings clean to avoid colds or allergies.

Career: A new client or assignment will come.

Wealth: There is luck in online freelancing or part-time gigs.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 8 to 10 a.m.

Color: Purple

Number: 1

Advice: Place a purple pouch in your work bag to attract creative energy and luck.

Dog

Love: You will receive closure today; it may be sad at first, but it will bring freedom in the end.

Health: Eat bananas or oatmeal for mood stability.

Career: You will be more productive if you prioritize difficult tasks in the morning.

Wealth: Avoid non-essential shopping for now; focus on savings.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Green

Number: 5

Advice: Place a green pouch with laurel and coin on the altar as a fresh financial magnet.

Pig

Love: Someone you once knew may become an inspiration; observe for now.

Health: A good day for light cardio or stretching.

Career: Someone will show support for the project you are working on.

Wealth: An online order or small side hustle will bring results.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Red

Number: 4

Advice: Place a pink rose quartz under the bed for a peaceful heart and balanced mindset in earnings.

