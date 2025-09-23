Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua
Rat
Love: You do not need to chase someone who is moving away; the one meant for you will either come back or never leave.
Health: Make it a habit to drink warm water in the morning; it helps with digestion and focus.
Career: A good day to send a proposal or CV.
Wealth: There is luck in business if you stay consistent in promoting.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 8 to 10 a.m.
Color: Orange
Number: 6
Advice: Place an orange pouch on top of your working table for boosted sales energy.
Ox
Love: Your simple way of caring is more appreciated today. Don’t be afraid to show affection.
Health: Take a short walk to feel lighter.
Career: You now have a chance to be noticed by higher positions.
Wealth: A former client or buyer may return.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Blue
Number: 4
Advice: Place a blue candle in your working area to strengthen focus and cash flow.
Tiger
Love: What once seemed like nothing now feels like it might be something.
Health: Take care of your eyes and avoid too much screen time.
Career: Your hard work will be noticed more today, keep it up.
Wealth: A good day to buy items for business or online selling.
Luck guide
Direction: Northwest
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: White
Number: 8
Advice: Place a white stone on the window to invite new opportunities.
Rabbit
Love: Someone wants to confess but seems afraid of your response; be approachable.
Health: Drink ginger or turmeric tea for added resistance.
Career: You will submit a task that your bosses will like.
Wealth: You will pay off a small debt, which will feel lighter.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 6 to 8 a.m.
Color: Green
Number: 5
Advice: Wear a green bracelet on your left hand for healing energy and income renewal.
Dragon
Love: If you want to apologize, now is the perfect time.
Health: Avoid too much sugar in food or drinks.
Career: A task you thought was difficult will turn out to be manageable.
Wealth: Some luck with promos, discounts, or cashback.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 7 to 9 a.m.
Color: Silver
Number: 4
Advice: Place a silver keychain in your bag to be open to new income.
Snake
Love: If you are too confused, breathe first, not all questions need to be answered immediately.
Health: Eat fruits rich in antioxidants for an energy boost.
Career: Be diligent in documentation; it will be a big help today.
Wealth: There is an opportunity related to digital services or online selling.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 8 to 10 a.m.
Color: Gray
Number: 3
Advice: Place a gray pouch under your table to avoid confusion in expenses.
Horse
Love: Someone close to your heart will suddenly remember you, and you will receive a message.
Health: Drink soup to avoid coughs or colds in the changing weather.
Career: Workflow is smooth today with less stress and more output.
Wealth: A delayed transaction payment is coming in.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Blue
Number: 7
Advice: Place a blue paper charm in your wallet for luck in collections and payments.
Love: If there was a misunderstanding, it is time to reconnect and do it sincerely.
Health: Avoid too much sugar and ice if you have a sore throat.
Career: There is an opportunity for an online presentation or pitch; prepare yourself.
Wealth: A tip will help your earnings; listen to customer feedback.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 6 to 8 a.m.
Color: Gold
Number: 6
Advice: Place a gold coin on top of the refrigerator or pantry for luck in food and livelihood.
Monkey
Love: A simple gesture of affection will soften a long-standing grudge.
Health: Do stretching before getting up to avoid back pain.
Career: A small win today will be your stepping stone to success.
Wealth: An inquiry will come about the product you are selling.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Pink
Number: 9
Advice: Place a red charm by the window to enhance business visibility.
Rooster
Love: An unexpected gesture will make your heart beat again.
Health: Keep your surroundings clean to avoid colds or allergies.
Career: A new client or assignment will come.
Wealth: There is luck in online freelancing or part-time gigs.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 8 to 10 a.m.
Color: Purple
Number: 1
Advice: Place a purple pouch in your work bag to attract creative energy and luck.
Dog
Love: You will receive closure today; it may be sad at first, but it will bring freedom in the end.
Health: Eat bananas or oatmeal for mood stability.
Career: You will be more productive if you prioritize difficult tasks in the morning.
Wealth: Avoid non-essential shopping for now; focus on savings.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Green
Number: 5
Advice: Place a green pouch with laurel and coin on the altar as a fresh financial magnet.
Pig
Love: Someone you once knew may become an inspiration; observe for now.
Health: A good day for light cardio or stretching.
Career: Someone will show support for the project you are working on.
Wealth: An online order or small side hustle will bring results.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Red
Number: 4
Advice: Place a pink rose quartz under the bed for a peaceful heart and balanced mindset in earnings.