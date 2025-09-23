Commuters in the rain

(September 23 2025) Commuters used umbrella to protect them selves from the rain brought by super typhoon Nando, while waiting a public transport along Commonwealth in Quezon City on Tuesday September 23 2025. Photo/Analy Labor Analy Labor











Copied

(September 23 2025) Commuters used umbrella to protect them selves from the rain brought by super typhoon Nando, while waiting a public transport along Commonwealth in Quezon City on Tuesday September 23 2025. Photo/Analy Labor Analy Labor (September 23 2025) Commuters used umbrella to protect them selves from the rain brought by super typhoon Nando, while waiting a public transport along Commonwealth in Quezon City on Tuesday September 23 2025. Photo/Analy Labor Analy Labor (September 23 2025) Commuters used umbrella to protect them selves from the rain brought by super typhoon Nando, while waiting a public transport along Commonwealth in Quezon City on Tuesday September 23 2025. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR (September 23 2025) Commuters used umbrella to protect them selves from the rain brought by super typhoon Nando, while waiting a public transport along Commonwealth in Quezon City on Tuesday September 23 2025. Photo/Analy Labor Analy Labor (September 23 2025) Commuters used umbrella to protect them selves from the rain brought by super typhoon Nando, while waiting a public transport along Commonwealth in Quezon City on Tuesday September 23 2025. Photo/Analy Labor Analy Labor