Class suit vs four QC lawmakers over flood control projects being prepared

A civil class suit is being prepared against four Quezon City lawmakers implicated in the alleged mismanagement of flood control projects, the Lawyers for Commuters Safety and Protection (LCSP) announced Tuesday.

The lawmakers named in the pending case are Arjo Atayde (District 1), Marvin Rillo (former District 4), PM Vargas (District 5, Novaliches), and Marivic Co-Pilar (District 6, Tandang Sora). LCSP founder Atty. Ariel Inton said the suit aims to hold the four accountable for billions of pesos allegedly lost in the flood control measures discussed during Senate and House hearings.

“Inaayos lang naming ang mga documents. We will file this as personal injury and damage, sa mga naranas natin (QC citizens) sa mga pagbaha (because of these projects),” Inton told the forum.

The complaint, which will be civil in nature, will also seek court approval to allow “pauper litigants” to file the case, citing the inability of citizens to pay docket fees that could reach hundreds of thousands of pesos.

The charge is anchored on Article 19 of the Civil Code, which states that “every public servant, in the performance of his duties, should act with justice, give everyone his due and observe honesty and good faith,” Inton added in an interview with the Daily Tribune.

Inton clarified that any criminal liability of lawmakers involved in the alleged anomalous flood control projects will be addressed by the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI), created by the President. “We have high expectations. We hope ang expectations natin lahat na ang dapat sangkot ay mapanagot sa ilalim ng batas. Hintayin natin maglabas ang ICI findings,” he said.

Earlier, LCSP also filed a Writ of Kalikasan with the Supreme Court regarding the issue, arguing that the state has a duty to protect citizens from unscrupulous actions that harm the environment. Inton emphasized that commuters and the transport sector are among the most affected by flooding caused by mismanaged projects.