Class suit set vs 4 QC solons

A class suit is being prepared against Quezon City Representatives Arjo Atayde (District 1), Marvin Rillo (former District 4), PM Vargas (District 5 Novaliches), and Marivic Co-Pilar (District 6 Tandang Sora) over their alleged roles in the controversial flood control projects. The case is being spearheaded by the Lawyers for Commuters Safety and Protection (LCSP).

At a recent Quezon City Journalists Forum, LCSP founder Ariel Inton said the suit seeks to hold the four lawmakers accountable for billions of pesos lost in these projects, which were highlighted by resource persons during Senate and House hearings.

“This is still in the document preparation stage. We plan to file it as a civil case for personal injury and damages, reflecting what Quezon City residents experience during floods,” Inton said.

He said they will ask the court to allow the case to proceed under “pauper litigant” status, since many of the complainants cannot afford the hundreds of thousands of pesos in docket fees.

“The charge is based on Article 19 of the Civil Code, which says that every public servant must act with justice, give everyone their due, and observe honesty and good faith,” Inton told Daily Tribune.

Inton said that any criminal liability of the lawmakers in the anomalous flood control projects will be handled by the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI) that was created by the President.

“We have high expectations. We hope everyone who should be held accountable will face the law. Let’s wait for the ICI to release its findings,” he added.

The LCSP had previously filed a Writ of Kalikasan before the Supreme Court on the same issue, citing the state’s duty to protect citizens from unscrupulous individuals who harm the environment. Inton emphasized that the transport sector and everyday commuters are the ones most affected by the floods.