Chinese General Hospital Celebrates RoboCare Surgical’s Growth and 500th Patient

MANILA— Chinese General Hospital and Medical Center (CGHMC) recently marked two major milestones: the third anniversary of RoboCare Surgical and the completion of its 500th robotic surgery case. These achievements underscore the program’s rapid growth and its transformative impact on patient care through advanced surgical technology.

“Achieving 500 robotic surgeries in just three years exceeded our expectations and highlights our potential to further expand robotic surgery within our long-established medical practice,” said Mr. Kelly Sia, President and CEO of RoboCare Surgical. He noted that the program has been a pioneer in general surgery, performing the country’s first robotic bariatric surgery, as well as in transplant surgery with robotic kidney transplants. CGHMC has also led in charitable operations, completing around 20 robotic surgeries for free, the highest in the Philippines.

Antonio Tan, Chairman of the Philippine College of Cancer and Advanced Imaging (PCCAI), highlighted RoboCare Surgical’s role in making advanced procedures more accessible to patients. “Robotic surgery offers a promising future for healthcare in the country, especially for patients in critical conditions,” Tan said, emphasizing how the program provides hope and new possibilities.

Dr. Samuel Ang, Medical Director at CGHMC, credited the program’s success to teamwork and international collaboration. “Since acquiring the robotic surgical equipment two and a half years ago, our surgeons have made groundbreaking strides in various fields of surgery, competing alongside top hospitals like St. Luke’s, The Medical City, and Makati Medical Center,” he said.

The anniversary featured presentations from specialists across departments. Dr. Sammy Cunanan explained the robotic surgical process, Dr. Irene Sy detailed the planning behind acquiring the technology, Dr. Apolonio Lasala Jr. highlighted advancements in urology, and Dr. Venice Chan stressed anesthesiologists’ critical role in ensuring safety. Robotics nurse Charlene Mae Concepcion shared how technology has transformed nursing care, improving outcomes for patients.

A video segment featuring patient testimonials highlighted the life-changing benefits of robotic surgery, including faster recovery times and minimally invasive procedures. The event also honored the 500th patient, symbolizing the program’s remarkable journey.

As RoboCare Surgical looks ahead, its leadership in robotic surgery, patient-centered care, and continuous innovation is poised to further shape the future of healthcare in the Philippines.