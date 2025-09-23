Burnham lake to close for rehab 

BAGUIO CITY — Residents and tourists will not see Burnham Lake for several weeks or months starting 1 October 2025.

The City Environment and Parks Management Office (CEPMO) and the Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority (TIEZA) will rehabilitate the lake to restore its ecological balance, improve water quality, and ensure sustainable management.

CEPMO assured that no trees will be cut during the rehabilitation. The office said updates on the project’s progress and a reopening date will be announced soon.

Beginning 1 October, all boating, fishing, and other recreational activities on the lake will be temporarily suspended until further notice or until rehabilitation is completed. Public access to surrounding areas may also be restricted.

The public is advised to avoid the lake area once the project starts for safety reasons and to allow work to proceed.