Bulacan 'ghost' flood control projects

(September 23 2025) Workers from the contractors of Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Bulacan 1st District Engineering Office (DEO) were seen busy working the concrete laying on the riverbank protection structure along a river at Barangay Santa Cruz in Guiguinto, Bulacan on Friday September 19 2025. At the senate hearing held on Tuesday September 23 2025, former assistant district engineer Brice Hernandez said, From at least 2019 to 2025, or for the last six years, all Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) projects in the first district of Bulacan have been substandard, or at the very least “under-designed,” Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR











