Bridging the Gap: Meralco’s Role in Enabling Inclusive Growth

In his 2025 State of the Nation Address, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. acknowledged the country’s persistent energy supply challenges such as frequent power outages in rural areas, and the lack of access to electricity of over 3 million households in the countryside as he vowed to achieve full household electrification by the end of his term.

With artificial intelligence and rapid technological advancement often dominating public discourse on progress and innovation, it may come as a surprise that for many communities across the Philippines, stable and reliable electricity remains out of reach.

A 2023 study by the Philippine Institute for Development Studies titled “Electricity Supply Interruptions and Its Impact on Local Economies” estimates that a single power interruption experienced by electric cooperatives results in P10.7 billion losses for the local government from reduced earnings from economic enterprises, business taxes, and real estate taxes.

“…Improving electricity reliability, especially outside the NCR (National Capital Region), is both crucial and urgent as unreliable electricity supply has major repercussions on local growth and development,” the study noted. “Hence, developing policies that would help boost the performance of ECs as well as ensuring they have access to enough power supply should be high on the list of priorities.”

Acknowledging the challenges o f electricity access, the Department of Energy is fasttracking electrification through its flagship Locally Funded Project– Total Electrification Program, working closely with distribution utilities, electric cooperatives, local government units, and other partners to expand power coverage nationwide. The program highlights the transformative link between energy access and human development, where education, healthcare, enterprise, and overall quality of life are uplifted through electrification.

With energy access in the countryside high on the government’s agenda, the Philippines doesn’t have to look far for a model of reliable, stable electricity service to help drive regional development.

With over a century of expertise in the energy industry, the Manila Electric Company (Meralco), long recognized for its resilient distribution network and operational efficiency, is actively working to bridge the electricity service gap by positioning itself as a strategic partner to electric cooperatives — leveraging its infrastructure, and technical expertise to support economic progress and champion inclusive development in other parts of the country.

“Being the biggest power distribution company in the Philippines, we believe that it’s our moral duty to actually invest in our electric cooperatives so that we could bring everyone up,” Meralco Senior vice president and chief external and government relations officer Arnel P. Casanova said.