BCDA, Philta to establish tennis center

The Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) has partnered with the Philippine Tennis Association (Philta) for the establishment of a new tennis center at the New Clark City in Capas, Tarlac.

BCDA president and chief executive officer Joshua Bingcang and Philta secretary general John Rey Tiangco signed a memorandum of understanding recently that will pave the way for the construction of the Philippine Tennis Center in this sprawling sports complex at the heart of Central Luzon.

Bingcang said the construction of a tennis center will enable the federation to discover more athletes, who could soon follow the footsteps of Alex Eala — the 57th-best female tennis player in the world.

“I have always believed that athletic excellence does not begin on the world stage. It begins in our communities,” Bingcang said in a statement.

“That’s why the BCDA is extremely proud and looking forward to this project. This helps us ensure that every Filipino child with a dream of becoming a tennis player — regardless of where they come from — has the chance to pursue it.”

In a gesture of gratitude, Tiangco extended his appreciation to the BCDA for their new partnership.

“The perfect place to build this facility is no other than New Clark city because of our shared vision for sports tourism,” Tiangco, also the mayor of Navotas City, said during the ceremony.

For the project, the BCDA has allocated approximately 10 hectares within the New Clark City, aiming to build a world-class tennis center adhering to international standards. This new facility will not only provide top-tier resources but also bolster grassroots development and youth training programs for tennis players. This initiative is a key part of New Clark City’s vision to become a smart, green, and resilient urban center, as well as a national sports hub.