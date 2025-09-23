ASoG: 2015-2025 flood control budget increases not accidental

A new report from the Ateneo School of Government (ASoG) has revealed alarming levels of corruption in the Philippines’ flood control infrastructure program, with suspicious budget surges, ghost projects, and contractor collusion peaking under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s term.

ASoG tracked the annual flood control budget from 2015 to 2025, showing a sharp increase beginning in 2023, the first full budget cycle under Marcos Jr. While the flood control allocation stood at P129 billion in 2022, it ballooned to P183 billion in 2023, P244.6 billion in 2024, and a record-high P254.3 billion in 2025.

Titled “Condemning the Perverse Level of Greed,” the ASoG report outlined what analysts described as a deliberate funneling of public resources into a program riddled with opportunities for rent-seeking and misuse.

It warned of “flagrant corrupt practices” and the complicity of officials in undermining the very programs intended to protect vulnerable communities from natural disasters.

The report noted that when off-budget insertions and discretionary funds are included, total flood-related outlays for 2025 could reach P496 billion, nearly double the official figure.

“It was a conscious policy decision to direct public resources toward a program known to be vulnerable to corruption,” the report said, emphasizing the sharp increase was not accidental.

Beyond the ballooning budgets, the report highlights systemic issues in project implementation.

Numerous flood control projects funded under the Marcos administration were either poorly executed, drastically delayed, or never constructed at all despite full budget releases, a finding that echoed the revelations being made before the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee probe on alleged ghost or substandard flood control projects.

ASoG detailed how a small group of well-connected contractors repeatedly secured large contracts, creating a “cartel-like environment” that limited competition. These firms allegedly engaged in collusion with officials at the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), manipulating bidding processes to corner projects.

Evidence also pointed to widespread use of “ghost projects” — infrastructure that exists only on paper but was still paid for using taxpayer money. These scams often involved overpricing, subcontracting to shell firms, or simply not delivering any work at all.

The DPWH had received an increasingly large share of national infrastructure spending during this period.

In 2025, flood control alone accounted for roughly one-third of the department’s total budget. ASoG flagged this as “a red flag for corruption,” given historical patterns of misuse in infrastructure spending. The report accuses officials of turning the DPWH’s flood management program into a vehicle for political patronage and personal enrichment.

Early congressional hearings have focused on identifying conflicts of interest, mapping networks of favored contractors, and scrutinizing discrepancies between fund releases and actual project delivery.

The Senate has also requested cooperation from the Commission on Audit and other oversight agencies to ensure a thorough investigation. Several senators have signaled support for pausing new flood control funding until transparency mechanisms are in place.

ASoG called for an independent oversight body composed of civil society, audit experts, and technical engineers to monitor future flood control spending.

It also recommended criminal prosecution of officials and contractors found responsible for fraud, and a full public audit of all flood projects from 2020 onward.

“The scale and brazenness of corruption under the current framework threaten not just public finances but people’s lives,” the report warned.

“Unbridled greed endangers communities who rely on these projects for protection.” Despite the political tensions surrounding the issue, the report stresses that public attention must remain focused on accountability and systemic reform.

While nearly half a trillion pesos may have been poured into flood mitigation, many flood-prone communities continue to suffer from inadequate protection.