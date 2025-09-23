AFP hits China’s warning on security alliances

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) rejected China’s criticism of the country’s growing security partnerships, dismissing Beijing’s claim that emerging Asia-Pacific defense arrangements resemble a “North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO)-like framework” that could undermine regional peace.

In a press briefing at Camp Aguinaldo on Tuesday, AFP spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea (WPS) Rear Admiral Roy Vincent Trinidad defended closer security cooperation among like-minded nations, stressing that collective security in the region is a natural response to common threats and not a provocation.

“It is a normal action of countries to band together when they face common threats,” Trinidad said. “We welcome the international support provided to the Philippine-led efforts to ensure the rules-based order will remain in the West Philippine Sea.”

At the 14th Manila Forum for Philippines-China Relations at Shangri-La The Fort in Taguig City last week, Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian warned that such a NATO-style military grouping could prove “divisive” and destabilizing for the region.

“As the Ukraine and other crises continue to spill over, some countries have sought to replicate block confrontation in the Asia-Pacific by promoting the idea of an Asia-Pacific NATO with such divisive intentions,” he said.

The Chinese envoy also cautioned against importing European-style military alliances into the Asia-Pacific, arguing that the region’s security architecture should be based on dialogue and cooperation, not confrontation.

Rejecting China’s assertion that such moves could spark tensions, Trinidad emphasized that “collective security does not endanger the region. It ensures that the region will remain peaceful.”

Asked whether the Philippines has a direct role in ongoing talks on a multilateral security framework, Trinidad clarified that discussions are still in the early stages but highlighted the growing momentum in defense diplomacy.

“These are just discussions yet, but in terms of our defense diplomacy, we are now seeing the results,” Trinidad said.

“Only last week, the Department of National Defense highlighted the defense cooperative agreement between the United Kingdom and the Philippines,” he added.

He also revealed that talks are underway to strengthen defense ties with Italy, marking another step in the Philippines’ widening network of bilateral defense relationships.

“So bilateral relations, defense to defense, are increasing for collective security; it is still on the talks,” he said.