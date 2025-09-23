Aboitiz launches 10 million trees program

“This activity is not just about planting bamboo. It is about restoring the health of our watersheds, protecting our riverbanks, and building resilience against the impacts of climate change. Each bamboo seedling we plant today represents hope, protection, and sustainability for our communities,” Hontiveros-Malvar said.

The Mananga River Riparian Greening Project seeks to protect one of Cebu’s key watersheds that supplies water to thousands of households. Officials said planting bamboo along the riverbanks will help prevent flooding and soil erosion while creating new livelihood opportunities through bamboo-based products.

The event drew support from Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival, Atty. Rudellyn Navarro of Talisay City, and representatives from Aboitiz business units including AboitizPower, Visayan Electric, Aboitiz Land, Aboitiz Construction, and Aboitiz Foods.

“At the Aboitiz Foundation, we believe that true impact happens when people, government, and businesses come together. Today is proof of that partnership in action. Let us plant with commitment and purpose. The work we do here will not only strengthen our rivers but also secure a greener, safer Cebu for generations to come,” Hontiveros-Malvar added.

The 10 Million Trees program will be implemented nationwide, focusing on bamboo for its environmental and economic benefits. Studies show bamboo can absorb five times more carbon dioxide and release 35 percent more oxygen than trees of the same size, making it a crucial ally in climate resilience efforts.