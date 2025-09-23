A mission of compassion, healthcare and beyond

Medical missions play a vital role in delivering essential healthcare services to underserved and remote communities. These initiatives bring together healthcare professionals, volunteers and support staff to provide medical care, health education and preventive services to populations with limited access to clinics or hospitals.
These missions often address common illnesses, conduct health screenings, administer minor surgeries and provide medicines. Beyond treatment, they also strengthen the overall well-being of communities. Frequently organized by non-profit organizations, religious groups or government agencies, medical missions aim to bridge the gap in healthcare disparities.
One remarkable individual behind this effort is the visionary founder of Cebu Safari and Adventure Park, whose philanthropic spirit once again made possible the park’s second medical mission. This initiative not only extended healthcare services to the parks 300 employees but also reached residents in the surrounding barangays.
At the heart of this mission was Dr. Vivina Yrastorza, a highly-respected pediatrician recognized for her compassion and active involvement in the medical community. She worked closely with Eduard Loop, chief operating officer of Cebu Safari and Adventure Park, whose relentless dedication ensured the success of the program. Together, their leadership and teamwork helped provide care for more than a thousand individuals in need.
The initiative also benefited from the generous partnership of Unilab, the largest pharmaceutical company in the Philippines, which generously supplied essential medicines and the Medical Women’s Association, a civic organization of physicians committed to advancing public health and community service.
Equally important was the strong support of barangay captain Remegio Benitez and Carmelo Pono who played key roles in organizing with the barangays to ensure smooth coordination, participation and outreach to residents. Their efforts were instrumental in connecting the mission with the people who needed it most.
Sincere gratitude is likewise extended to the dedicated doctors who selflessly gave their time and expertise to meet the needs of patients, ensuring the highest quality of care. Similarly deserving of recognition are the Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko volunteers, whose commitment and unwavering support were instrumental to the mission’s success. Additional assistance from the Sacred Heart School, Hijas de Jesus, further ensured the seamless execution of this endeavor.
Through this mission, the Cebu Safari and Adventure Park reaffirms its role as a responsible corporate citizen, extending compassion and support beyond its gates to promote better health and wellbeing in the surrounding communities.