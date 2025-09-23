A mission of compassion, healthcare and beyond

At the heart of this mission was Dr. Vivina Yrastorza, a highly-respected pediatrician recognized for her compassion and active involvement in the medical community. She worked closely with Eduard Loop, chief operating officer of Cebu Safari and Adventure Park, whose relentless dedication ensured the success of the program. Together, their leadership and teamwork helped provide care for more than a thousand individuals in need.

The initiative also benefited from the generous partnership of Unilab, the largest pharmaceutical company in the Philippines, which generously supplied essential medicines and the Medical Women’s Association, a civic organization of physicians committed to advancing public health and community service.

Equally important was the strong support of barangay captain Remegio Benitez and Carmelo Pono who played key roles in organizing with the barangays to ensure smooth coordination, participation and outreach to residents. Their efforts were instrumental in connecting the mission with the people who needed it most.

Sincere gratitude is likewise extended to the dedicated doctors who selflessly gave their time and expertise to meet the needs of patients, ensuring the highest quality of care. Similarly deserving of recognition are the Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko volunteers, whose commitment and unwavering support were instrumental to the mission’s success. Additional assistance from the Sacred Heart School, Hijas de Jesus, further ensured the seamless execution of this endeavor.

Through this mission, the Cebu Safari and Adventure Park reaffirms its role as a responsible corporate citizen, extending compassion and support beyond its gates to promote better health and wellbeing in the surrounding communities.