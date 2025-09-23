6 fishermen still missing after boat capsizes in Cagayan during Super Typhoon Nando

The Coast Guard Station (CGS) Santa Ana continues its search for six missing fishermen after their fishing boat capsized in the coastal waters of Barangay San Vicente, Sta. Ana, Cagayan, on 22 September 2025.

According to CGS Santa Ana, six fishermen have been rescued and one body has been retrieved. The operation began after personnel responded to a distress call involving the fishing boat Jobhenz, which capsized while seeking shelter from the onslaught of Super Typhoon Nando.

Thirteen fishermen were confirmed to be on board when the vessel, while anchored, was struck by successive waves and battered by strong winds, causing it to tilt and eventually capsize.

Four fishermen were the first to be rescued and brought to St. Anthony’s Hospital for medical care. Two more were later rescued, while one body was recovered.

CGS Santa Ana said search and rescue efforts are ongoing for the six remaining missing fishermen. Additional search and rescue teams have been deployed, including PCG Special Operations Group divers and a Coast Guard medical team. A High-Speed Response Boat and several rubber boats were also dispatched to aid in the mission.

So far, six fishermen have been rescued, one confirmed dead, and six remain missing.