2025 DOE Fuel EcoRun to kickoff

The 2025 DOE-Petron Fuel EcoRun, happening on 24 September 2025 along a designated stretch of the Tarlac-Pangasinan-La Union Expressway (TPLEX), is set to take place.

Petron Corporation, the country’s largest oil refining and marketing company, once again serves as the official fuel partner of the renowned EcoRun.

Spearheaded by the Department of Energy (DOE), the EcoRun will feature close to 70 participating vehicles, including internal combustion engine (ICE), hybrid (HEV), plug-in hybrid (PHEV), and battery electric vehicles (BEV), highlighting their fuel economy performance under real-world driving conditions.

All ICE-powered and hybrid participants will be fueled by Petron XCS and Petron Turbo Diesel.

“By powering this EcoRun with our best-in-class fuels, we demonstrate that efficiency begins at the pump,” said Lubin B. Nepomuceno, general manager of Petron Corporation.

The 2025 DOE–Petron Fuel EcoRun will flag off from Petron TPLEX Northbound, turn around at the Rosario, La Union rotunda, and finish at Petron TPLEX Southbound, covering approximately 156 kilometers.

The event is not a competition but a demonstration of how different vehicle technologies, from internal combustion to hybrids and electric, perform under actual expressway driving conditions. By providing the official fuels, Petron ensures that all ICE-powered and hybrid vehicles are tested using the same high-quality benchmark fuels, ensuring fairness and credibility in results.