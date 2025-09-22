‘Yorme’ on warpath vs rioters, instigators

Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso announced Monday that police have arrested 216 people, including 89 minors, in connection with violent clashes that broke out after an anti-corruption protest.

The riot broke out on Sunday after demonstrators marched toward Mendiola and clashed with police.

Authorities said rocks and Molotov cocktails were thrown, a container van was torched and police used water cannons to disperse the crowd. The mayor said those arrested will be charged with arson and damaging public and private property.

Domagoso urged the parents of the minors to cooperate with police.

“They destroyed things, they caused trouble to a private and peaceful community. They have to be held accountable for what they have done,” Domagoso said.

“To the parents of the suspects, if I were you, you should talk to your children and help the police identify the people behind this. Otherwise, you will be the only one to shoulder the problem you brought to Manila, which is your responsibility under the law,” he added.

The mayor added that investigators are looking into reports that some rioters were paid by outside actors to cause unrest. He said he has received intelligence reports that “instigators” or “initiators” were funding the youths.

Domagoso also said the city would strictly enforce a curfew for those 17 and younger from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. He has directed Manila Police District chief Arnold Abad to coordinate with local barangays to enforce the measure.

The mayor distinguished between the peaceful protesters who demonstrated during the day and the groups that turned violent at night. He said the evening rioters were mostly young people from other cities.

Domagoso pushed back on online rumors that 30 people died during the clashes. He said police have checked with hospitals and funeral homes and found no evidence of fatalities. While no one was killed, he said 129 police officers and 76 civilians were injured.

He added that police showed “maximum tolerance” during the protests.