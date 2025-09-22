Ernest John Obiena admitted that he and his team committed some major blunders in his recovery that prompted him to struggle in the international arena.

Obiena, who slid from No. 2 all the way to No. 7 in the official World Athletics ranking, said he had a “wrong approach” in forcing himself to get back in shape after suffering a fractured L5 vertebra — a type of spine injury — that led to the premature ending of his 2024 season after competing in the Paris Olympics last August.

Although he took a six-week recovery, Obiena still continued to compete and even won a silver medal in an event in Cottbus, Germany. However, the injury continues to recur, severely hampering his performance in some of the biggest tournaments in the world, including the prestigious Diamond League.

“It’s been tough. I think I started catching up with these guys. You know, I really never had a long time off, and with my back injury coming after Paris, I’m forced to take a six-week break and that took a toll on my body,” Obiena said after posting 5.80 meters to rule the Atletang Ayala World Pole Vault Challenge last Sunday.

“When I got back, I wanted to catch up. I knew I lost a lot and I think that’s the wrong approach. It derails your program and derails your plan.”

Obiena’s 2025 season was far from ideal.

First, he failed to hit the entry standard of 5.85 meters within the qualifying window, prompting him to miss the World Indoor Championships in Nanjing, China.

In the outdoor season, the two-time World Athletics Championships medalist failed to make an impact since his Meeting Madrid victory last July in Spain.

Obiena also said he missed a few competitions in Europe as he tried to secure his visa for the World Championships. With that, he wasn’t able to participate in the remaining legs of the Diamond League in Europe that denied him a spot in the final in Zurich, Switzerland last August.

“I needed to pull out of a couple of competitions because of visa problems. I didn't have my passport for almost a month because I needed a visa for Tokyo and China,” Obiena said.

“It is what it is. It comes with the game and I recognize that it's not an excuse. My team and I made a mistake and we learned from it.”

“I'm, again, happy that I'm able to be here at the best of my abilities for this season. That's why I really am happy to win this because I know I'm not in the best shape of my life.”

But with the outdoor season done, Obiena will finally be able to recharge and rest in the country along with his fellow pole vaulters.

While Obiena is committed to representing the country in the 33rd Southeast Asian Games in Thailand from 9 to 20 December, he said he wants to see fellow pole vaulters Hokett delos Santos and Elijah Cole shine as well.

Delos Santos posted five meters in the National Pole Vault Competition last Saturday but tallied a “No Mark” in the World Pole Vault Challenge over the weekend after failing to clear 4.90m.

Meanwhile, Cole won his third straight Philippine Athletics Championships gold medal last May after clearing 5.25m.

“Right now, it’s on the calendar, it’s on my plan. But if Hokett can win it, and Elijah, I would love to have them really battle it out and have the experience of winning the Southeast Asian Games,” Obiena said.

“We want to win, we need medals, we want to compete. But at the same time, I won't be here forever. I’m not the oldest, but we need the next guys to step up.”

“I hope come game time and the season, they’re going to be ready. And if they’re ready, if we’re going to win the gold, why should I take that experience from them? I think it’s a waste. I would want the next generation to step up and really have continuous world-class pole vaulters for the country.”