Viy Cortez Velasquez says speaking up matters despite backlash

Content creator Viy Cortez Velasquez broke her silence after personally experiencing the historic Trillion Peso March at EDSA, where thousands gathered to protest corruption and the misuse of public funds.

On Facebook, Viy admitted that she and her husband, Cong TV, were hesitant to speak out, fearing backlash from critics. “Sa totoo lang natatakot kami mag-asawa mag-post dahil alam namin na mababalik lahat ng galit sa amin,” she confessed.

But Viy said the urgency of the cause outweighed her fears. “Mas okay na magsalita kesa manahimik! Tatanggapin ko lahat ng panlalait mura at kung ano ano pa… Basta pare-parehas tayo ng gusto — matupad ang birthday wish ni Ms. Kara David!”

She added that using her platform for the people felt like the right choice: “Hindi ko pagsisisihan na sa wakas nagamit ko tong FB ko ng tama! Hindi ko pagsisisihan na nasabi kong PUTANG INA NAKAW PA!”

By openly standing with the protesters, Viy showed a different side of herself — not only focused on lifestyle and entertainment, but also on speaking truth to power during a pivotal moment in the nation’s fight against corruption.