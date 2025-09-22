Viñas Deluxe marks musical milestone

Renowned drag queen Viñas Deluxe fulfills another career milestone as she launches her self-titled debut extended play (EP) under Star Music.

“Dreams really do come true, Misis. Thank you so much to Star Music for believing in me and helping me bring this pangmalakasang project to life! At syempre, maraming maraming salamat sa inyo, mga Misis, for the love and support mula noon hanggang ngayon,” she expressed with gratitude in a post.

In celebration of the EP’s release, Viñas held an intimate listening party with her fans at Rampa recently, where she performed the high-energy anthems “Bongga,” “Misis,” and her remake of “Oh, Boy!” and “Bakit Ba Minamahal Kita.” The tracks were produced by ABS-CBN Music creatives, content, and operations head Jonathan Manalo, Moophs and Kiko “KIKX” Salazar.

Viñas co-wrote the EP’s key track “Bongga” with Kiko “KIKX” Salazar who served as its producer. It centers around feeling like an empowered queen who can confidently walk through life making it a perfect anthem for lip sync battle.

In 2023, Viñas made her debut as a recording artist with the single “I’m Feeling Sexy Tonight.” She is also a part of the trio Divine Diva, along with fellow drag queens Brigiding and Precious Paula Nicole, who released their first track “Oh, Divine Diva” last year.

After her outstanding performance in Drag Race Philippines Season 1, the “Pambansang Bunganga” joins the new spin-off series, Drag Race Philippines: Slaysian Royale.