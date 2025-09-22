Valkyries crush RH Hoops by 52

New Zealand Bluefire-Batangas pounced on a struggling RK Hoops-Quezon City, 96-44, to climb into a share of the top spot in the 2025 Women’s Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League regular season late Sunday at the Ynares Montalban Arena.

The Valkyries, now on their second consecutive win, once again tied San Juan-DN Steel at the No. 1 spot with identical 6-2 records.

New Zealand Bluefire-Batangas figured in a slow start in the opener, falling to an 8-16 deficit, but quickly turned things around with a fiery 15-2 run to close the first quarter and seize a 21-18 lead heading into the second period.

They carried that momentum forward, tightening their defense and dictating the pace to stay in control for the rest of the game.

“Of course, we want to be consistent with what we’re doing, especially going into the next few games of the elimination round. We want to improve on things that we want to be consistent in the playoffs as well,” Valkyries head coach Cholo Villanueva said.

Ameng Torres caught fire, drilling five triples to finish with a game-high 23 points to go along with three rebounds and two steals to lead five players in double digits for New Zealand Bluefire-Batangas.

Afril Bernardino, meanwhile, finished with another double-double of 15 points and 16 rebounds to go along with three assists, four steals, and two blocks. Rizza Lozada also had 15 markers and three steals.