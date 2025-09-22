U.S. considers sanctions on entire International Criminal Court

The United States is reportedly preparing to impose broad sanctions on the entire International Criminal Court (ICC) in the coming weeks, according to sources familiar with the matter. This potential move follows previous U.S. sanctions targeting individual ICC officials and organizations associated with the court's investigations.

An exclusive Reuters report cites six anonymous sources who indicate that a decision on "entity-wide sanctions" against the ICC is imminent. These sanctions could disrupt the court’s basic operations, affecting staff salaries, banking access, and software functionality. In anticipation, the ICC has pre-paid staff salaries for the remainder of 2025 and is seeking alternative service providers.

The U.S. sanctions are reportedly in response to the ICC's issuance of arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, and Hamas leader Ibrahim al-Masri for alleged war crimes committed during the Gaza conflict. The U.S. argues that the ICC lacks jurisdiction over U.S. and Israeli personnel, as neither country is a member of the court. However, the ICC recognizes Palestine as a member, enabling investigations into crimes on its territory.

In August 2025, the Trump administration imposed sanctions on four ICC officials under Executive Order 14203, which allows measures against foreign persons engaged in certain activities deemed hostile to U.S. and Israeli interests. Those sanctioned included Trial Division Judges Kimberly Prost and Nicolas Yann Guillou, and Deputy Prosecutors Nazhat Shameem Khan and Mame Mandiaye Niang.

Prost was sanctioned for authorizing the ICC’s investigation into U.S. personnel in Afghanistan. Guillou faced sanctions for issuing arrest warrants against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant. The two deputy prosecutors were targeted for continuing support of ICC actions against Israel, including enforcement of the arrest warrants.

The sanctions freeze all U.S.-based assets and interests of the designated individuals, prohibit transactions with U.S. persons, and block entities owned 50 percent or more by the sanctioned individuals.

The ICC responded sharply to the sanctions. “The International Criminal Court deplores the announcement of new designations for sanctions by the US administration against ICC Judges Kimberly Prost (Canada), Judge Nicolas Guillou (France), Deputy Prosecutor Nazhat Shameem Khan (Fiji) and Deputy Prosecutor Mame Mandiaye Niang (Senegal),” the court said.

“These additional designations follow the earlier designation of four other judges and the ICC Prosecutor. These sanctions are a flagrant attack against the independence of an impartial judicial institution which operates under the mandate from 125 States Parties from all regions. They constitute also an affront against the Court’s States Parties, the rules-based international order and, above all, millions of innocent victims across the world.”

The court reaffirmed its commitment to continue its work despite external pressures. “The ICC will continue fulfilling its mandate, undeterred, in strict accordance with its legal framework as adopted by the States Parties and without regard to any restriction, pressure or threat. The Court calls upon States Parties and all those who share the values of humanity and the rule of law to provide firm and consistent support to the Court and its work carried out in the sole interest of victims of international crimes.”

Meanwhile, the ICC is overseeing the detention and trial of former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte for alleged extrajudicial killings. Duterte faces three counts of murder as crimes against humanity spanning his time as Davao City mayor and as president. The charges cover the killings of 19 victims during his mayoral tenure, 14 “high-value targets” during his presidency, and 45 victims in barangay clearance operations.