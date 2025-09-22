Tom Holland suffers concussion while filming 'Spider-Man'

Actor Tom Holland was rushed to the hospital after suffering a mild concussion on the set of Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

According to reports from The Hollywood Reporter, filming was halted after a stunt went wrong and Holland was struck in the head. He was reportedly transported to the hospital by ambulance and released shortly after receiving treatment.

No one else was injured, according to Deadline.

As a precaution, Holland will be taking a break for a while.

Although he hasn’t publicly commented on the incident, he appeared to be in good spirits over the weekend as he attended a fundraising event alongside his fiancée, Zendaya.

Sony executives will meet on Monday to determine next steps.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will hit theaters on 31 July, 2026.