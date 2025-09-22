SC suspend work at 1 PM for 'Kainang Pamilya Mahalaga' Day

Acting Supreme Court Chief Justice Marvic Leonen has authorized the suspension of work for all courts and judicial offices starting at 1:00 PM on Monday, 22 September 2025, for the observance of “Kainang Pamilya Mahalaga” Day.

In Memorandum Order No. 85-2025, AJ Leonen disclosed that the work suspension applies to the Supreme Court, Sandiganbayan, and Court of Tax Appeals, with the exception of essential frontline and security services, which will maintain a skeleton workforce. The order also gives presiding justices of appellate courts and executive judges the discretion to dismiss court work in their respective jurisdictions.

The directive encourages all judicial officials and court personnel to use the time to “acknowledge and honor their families,” noting that families, “whether traditional or non-traditional, provide the nurturing environment that shapes and inspires our values and ideas of social justice.”

Key exceptions to the suspension include scheduled hearings, trials, or court activities; the processing of bail, release orders, and warrant applications (including cyber warrants); and attendance to writs of habeas corpus and similar court actions.

The Palace likewise suspended work in government offices under the Executive Branch starting at 1:00 PM in observance of the 33rd National Family Week and “Kainang Pamilya Mahalaga” Day.