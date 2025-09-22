SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
SHOW

SB19’s Josh Cullen fires back at bashers

SB19s Josh Cullen answers to bashers on his relevant post
SB19s Josh Cullen answers to bashers on his relevant postSB19
Published on

SB19’s Josh Cullen did not hold back when he addressed online bashers who dismissed his recent statements on national issues as being “lasing” or “sabog.”

On social media, Josh responded:

“Sa mga nagccommebt na ‘Lasing’? ‘Sabog’? Baka kayo ’yon. Tulog ba kayo nitong mga nakaraang linggo? Kung wala kang context, huwag na makisali… Don’t mock people who actually care about what’s happening in our country.”

The P-pop star reminded critics that when he and SB19 choose to speak, it comes with intention and restraint. Beyond their music, Josh emphasized that artists also have the right — and responsibility — to use their voices for issues that matter.

SB19
SB19’S Josh Cullen

Latest Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph