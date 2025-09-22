Sanctions eyed vs Co

The House of Representatives is set to hold deliberations to weigh possible actions to ensure Ako Bicol Rep. Elizaldy Co’s compliance with the 10-day window to return to the Philippines.

This came after newly elected Speaker Bojie Dy revoked the embattled lawmaker’s travel clearance, warning that failure to comply would lead to disciplinary and even legal action.

In an interview on Monday, Dy said there has been no significant development with regard to Co, as the 10-day period was still running.

He added that the House leadership would work with the ethics and privileges committee to explore ways to make sure Co complies with the chamber’s directive and returns to the country while the flood control probe is ongoing.

“There has been no [update], but let’s wait since we gave him ten days,” the House chief told reporters in Filipino. “Perhaps the leadership, especially the ethics chair, will discuss what else can be done to ensure that Congressman Zaldy Co returns home.”

Co left for the United States supposedly for “medical treatment” as the flood control projects controversy was breaking out.

House reporters have sought confirmation from Co’s office that he had received Dy’s order that was issued last Thursday, but his office had yet to respond.

There was no definite record of how long Co has been in the US. Official records showed he was absent from the House from 28 July to 6 August, some days without prior notice. He later attended committee meetings from 11 to 27 August.

Co is facing serious allegations in connection with anomalous flood control projects and budget insertions in the billions of pesos in the 2025 General Appropriations Act.

Deputy Speaker Ronaldo Puno had explicitly tagged Co and Senate President Chiz Escudero as being behind the “last-minute” insertions in this year’s budget that reportedly saw infrastructure projects balloon to approximately 20,000 under the DPWH allocation.

Navotas Rep. Toby Tiangco also made a similar accusation, accusing Co of being the proponent of P13.8 billion worth of insertions in the 2025 GAA for the provinces of Abra, Bukidnon, Oriental Mindoro, and Sarangani, among others, primarily for flood control projects.