Safety thrust makes Aboitiz achieve monumental safe man-hours

With safety first among its core values, Aboitiz Construction reported that it has achieved its highest safety milestone in company history, recording 35,657,764 safe man-hours without a Lost Time Incident (LTI) as of 31 August this year.

Aboitiz Construction reported that the achievement spans 1,024 consecutive days, from 2022 until August 2025, and underscores the company’s strong commitment to execution excellence.

According to the construction firm, the accomplishment is a collective effort across its 15 projects, 19 maintenance projects nationwide, and two corporate offices in Taguig City and Cebu City.

Safety discipline

Safety discipline was particularly evident this quarter, with four major project sites — Biz Hub, Tier 1 Phase 2, and Big E Food Processing Plant in LIMA Estate, Batangas and TARI Estate in Tarlac City — each celebrating their own 1-million safe man-hour milestones without LTIs.

“This milestone is proof that safety is not just a policy, but a way of life at Aboitiz Construction. Reaching 35 million safe man-hours without an LTI reflects the discipline, vigilance, and teamwork of every Kauban across our projects and offices. More than numbers, it shows our collective commitment to execution excellence, protecting our people, and delivering quality work for our clients and stakeholders,” said Anton Mari Perdices, Aboitiz Construction’s director, president and chairman.

The achievement was through Aboitiz Construction’s Incident Prevention Program, which applied stricter monitoring and a broader view of safety.