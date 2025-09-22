Review: Isla Babuyan

Jose Abdel Langit’s Isla Babuyan, written by Jessie Villabrille and produced by Solid Gold Entertainment, has nothing to do with the enigmatic Babuyan Islands situated in the Luzon Strait, north of the main island of Luzon and south of Taiwan.

It is not a Department of Tourism promotional video to lure tourists to see the grandeur and wonder of the islands and marvel its volcanic origins and be in awe with the activity of Mount Babuyan Claro.

What it is — a heartfelt reminder of the campy movies that Joey Gosiengfiao made and the melodramas that Elwood Perez mastered. Yes, there is more to it than its clickbait title.